"Very excited...": Indian diaspora express enthusiasm ahead of PM's address at 'Hala Modi' event in Kuwait

Kuwait City [Kuwait], December 21 : The Indian diaspora in Kuwait expressed a wave of excitement and enthusiasm ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the community event 'Hala Modi' at Shaikh Saad Al Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex on Saturday.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the Gulf nation of Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.

Ahead of his address, a member of the Indian diaspora dressed in traditional Gujarati attire said, "I am wearing Gujarati attire, and I love Gujarat. I am very excited to see PM Modi. His visit provides an opportunity to invest in India."

Another member, who has been living in Kuwait for the last 1.5 years, said, "We are all very excited. There is a wave of excitement among people to see PM Modi."

Meanwhile, another member of the diaspora from Odisha, who has been in Kuwait for the past 17 years, said, "We are here to listen to PM Modi's address, and we are very excited."

A resident from Kerala, raised in Kuwait, stated, "We feel honoured to be here and grateful for the opportunity to meet PM Modi."

Another member of the diaspora attending the event expressed their gratitude, stating, "We are grateful for the chance to meet PM Modi and perform in front of such an audience. We are happy to meet PM Modi in Kuwait."

Earlier, following his arrival in Kuwait, PM Modi was greeted with a rousing welcome, as members of the Indian diaspora received him with greetings and cultural performances at the hotel.

Taking to X, PM Modi said that he had received a "heartwarming welcome" and that the members' "energy, love, and unwavering connection to India" was truly inspiring.

"Received a heartwarming welcome from the vibrant Indian diaspora in Kuwait. Their energy, love and unwavering connection to India are truly inspiring. Grateful for their enthusiasm and proud of their contributions to strengthening ties between our nations," PM Modi said on X.

He also met 101-year-old ex-IFS officer Mangal Sain Handa.

"Delighted to have met Shri Mangal Sain Handa Ji in Kuwait this afternoon. I admire his contribution to India and his passion for India's development," PM Modi said on X.

He also interacted with publisher Abdul Lateef Al-Nesef and translator Abdullah Al-Baroun, who published the Ramayana and Mahabharata in Arabic.

"Happy to see Arabic translations of the Ramayan and Mahabharat. I compliment Abdullah Al-Baroun and Abdul Lateef Al-Nesef for their efforts in translating and publishing it. Their initiative highlights the popularity of Indian culture globally," PM Modi said taking to X.

During his visit, PM Modi will also attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup as a special guest of the Emir of Kuwait.

