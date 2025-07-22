''Very grateful for support, collaboration of Indian authorities throughout repair, recovery process', UK expresses thanks after F-35 departs India

New Delhi [India], July 22 : A British High Commission Spokesperson on Tuesday, expressed gratitude to the Indian authorities for the support offered in the repair and recovery process of a UK F-35B aircraft which had landed at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14, due to an emergency diversion.

In an official statement, the British High Commission Spokesperson said, "A UK F-35B aircraft, which landed following an emergency diversion on June 14, departed today from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. A UK engineering team, deployed since July 06 completed the repairs and safety checks, allowing the aircraft to resume active service."

"The UK remains very grateful for the support and collaboration of the Indian authorities and airport teams throughout the repair and recovery process", the statement added.

The High Commission Spokesperson underscored in their remarks, "We look forward to continuing to strengthen our defence partnership with India."

A UK F-35 aircraft was unable to return to HMS Prince of Wales due to adverse weather conditions. Prioritising safety, the aircraft diverted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in India, where it landed safely.

The aircraft subsequently developed an engineering issue whilst on the ground which precluded temporarily delayed its return to the Carrier Strike Group. Engineers from HMS Prince of Wales assessed the aircraft and it was decided that the support of a UK based engineering team was needed.

The UK had accepted India's offer to move the aircraft in the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility. To ensure minimal disruption to regular airport operations, it was decided to move the aircraft once UK engineering teams arrive with specialist equipment.

British Navy's F-35 fighter jet finally took off from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Tuesday after remaining grounded at the airport for over a month following a fault in the hydraulic system.

The fighter jet had made an emergency landing at the airport on June 14.

The British Navy aircraft is a part of the UK Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales.

The fighter jet was out on a routine sortie when it developed a snag and could not land on the ship. The plane reached the Thiruvananthapuram airport, which was designated as the emergency recovery airfield, and requested emergency landing permission.

The Indian Air Force provided all required support and assisted in the process, including refuelling.

F-35Bs are highly advanced stealth jets, built by Lockheed Martin, and are prized for their short take-off and vertical landing capability.

