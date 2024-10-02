"Very pleased to be at this historic and spiritual site," Jamaican PM Andrew Holness visits Sarnath Museum in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 2 : Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, visited the historic city of Varanasi, where he toured the Sarnath Museum, gaining insights into India's rich heritage.

Speaking to ANI, he expressed his delight in experiencing the spiritual and cultural significance of the site. "I am very pleased to be at this historic and spiritual site. This is my first direct experience with the culture and the great artefacts that are here, and I have great regard and respect for the culture, and indeed the spirituality of this place," Holness stated in an exclusive interview with ANI.

The visit to Varanasi is part of Holness's broader agenda to deepen bilateral relations between Jamaica and India. He emphasised the importance of fostering cooperation with India, particularly as it emerges as a rapidly growing economy and an innovative society.

"The purpose of my visit to India is to deepen and strengthen the bilateral relations which exist. We've always had good bilateral relations, but it is clear that India is a rapidly growing economy and very innovative society. Jamaica wants to cooperate with India in the development of our own capacity, and India has been a very strong voice for the global soul. It is a very opportune time for Jamaica to strengthen its relations with India," he said.

In a recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andrew Holness, the two leaders highlighted the significance of "cricket diplomacy" in enhancing people-to-people ties between their nations.

Holness commended India's cricket prowess, while Modi praised Jamaica's achievements in track and field. "I congratulate India on its victory in the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup held in the West Indies in June and its recent gold medal sweep in the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad last month," Holness added.

The leaders also discussed potential collaboration in creative industries, with Holness noting Jamaica's newly established Film Fund aimed at supporting local filmmakers. He expressed enthusiasm about the possibility of partnering with India's thriving film industry. "We acknowledge the tremendous success of Bollywood and look forward to the collaboration between the Indian film industry and hundreds of filmmakers in Jamaica," he remarked.

This visit marks the first bilateral engagement of a Jamaican Prime Minister in India, a significant step toward bolstering economic cooperation and solidifying historical ties. The relationship is rooted in shared values of democracy and freedom, reinforced by cultural links and mutual respect. As Holness's visit unfolds, both countries look forward to a promising future, enhancing their cooperative endeavours across various sectors.

The visit is expected to pave the way for stronger relations and greater collaboration between Jamaica and India in the years to come.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor