Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar "really vibrant": Thai envoy Pattarat Hongtong

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 9 : Thai envoy to India Pattarat Hongtong has said the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar is really vibrant.

"Vibrant Gujarat is really vibrant...Our Deputy Minister of Commerce is heading the delegation to the summit. We have put up an exhibition on the success of Thai investments in India," the Thai envoy said.

Meanwhile, Japan's ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki said he is excited about Vibrant Gujarat "because we have 70 Japanese companies participating in this."

The Japan ambassador said the country has two priority areas, semiconductor and green growth industry.

"So, we are so excited and I sincerely hope that this Vibrant Gujarat will lead to concrete progress in the future for special partnership between Japan and India," he said.

Earlier, Netherlands Ambassador to India Marisa Gerards said that as many as 45 Dutch companies have signed up for the Vibrant Gujarat, with many of them having already invested in the western state.

"We have 45 companies which signed up for Vibrant Gujarat. These are companies that are already investing a lot in Gujarat, that are doing a lot of business already but also companies that are rather new. I think they are looking to strengthen their relations with India, they want to invest more," Gerards said.

"There will be a lot of business-to-business contacts..."

Finding a common thread between Gujarat and the Netherlands, she said, "What I find interesting is that Gujarat is sometimes called the gateway to India and I think the Netherlands is sometimes called the gateway to Europe."

Meanwhile, coming to the much-awaited Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a large trade show earlier today.

A release from the Gujarat government said more than 1,000 exhibitors from 20 countries across the world will participate in the trade show. The release added that about 100 countries are participating as visiting trade shows, while 33 countries are participating as partners.

The trade show will have 13 halls based on various themes, including 'Make in Gujarat', and 'Self-reliant India'.

The trade show will be open to business visitors on January 10-11 and to the public on January 12-13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor