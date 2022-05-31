Vice President Naidu holds delegation-level talk with Gabon PM in Libreville

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday led a delegation-level talk with the Prime Minister of Gabon, Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda, in Libreville during his three-day visit to the country.

During the meeting, the Vice President expressed India's readiness to work together with Gabon to expand the ambit of cooperation in various spheres to further strengthen and broaden the bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Prior to this, Vice President held a meeting with Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba where the former said that India attaches great importance to its relations with Gabon and reiterated the commitment of the Government of India to be Gabon's reliable partner in its development journey.

Vice President also held a meeting with the President of the Senate of Gabon, Lucie Milebou Aubusson and Speaker of Gabonese National Assembly H E Faustin Boukoubi and gifted them replicas of the original Indian Constitution and emphasised the importance of shared values of democracy and pluralism in India-Gabon ties.

Earlier, on Monday, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu reached Gabon on the first leg of his three-nation visit. He will also visit Senegal and Qatar.

He was received by Gabon Prime Minister Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda and Foreign Minister Michael Moussa Adamo in the capital city Libreville.

Naidu is on a visit to Gabon, Senegal, and Qatar, the first visit from India at the level of Vice President to the three countries.

He is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar and three Members of Parliament, Sushil Kumar Modi, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, and P Raveendranath.

Gabon is an important partner for India. Both India and Gabon are currently serving as non-permanent members of the UNSC. Bilateral trade reached USD 1.12 billion in 2021-22. A number of Gabonese nationals pursue scholarship/training programs offered by India under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) and ICCR schemes.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor