"Victory belongs to you": Reza Pahlavi urges Iranians to sustain protests against Khamenei regime

Paris [France], January 4 : Iran's former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi on Sunday voiced support for protesters across the country, praising continued demonstrations against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the ruling establishment over the past week.

Addressing Iranians, Pahlavi said sustained street protests had disrupted the regime's functioning. "My fellow compatriots, I send greetings to each and every one of you who bravely kept Khamenei and his regime awake throughout the past week," he said.

He singled out young protesters for their role in the movement, describing them as a key force. "In particular, I want to send greetings to the patriotic teenagers and youth of our country, whom I call 'Generation V' for Victory," Pahlavi said.

Calling for continued pressure, the former crown prince urged demonstrators to maintain organised action on the streets. "As I said before, the key issue is the continuous seizure of the streets and the creation of barricades to prevent and obstruct the regime's repression," he said.

Emphasising unity, Pahlavi appealed for discipline and solidarity among protesters. "Maintain discipline and solidarity. Victory belongs to you," he added.

His remarks came as Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a stark warning following a week of unrest, saying that "rioters must be put in their place" amid protests largely driven by economic distress.

Khamenei's comments, his first since the demonstrations began, followed escalating violence that has left at least 10 people dead, Al Jazeera reported. The protests were triggered by Iran's worsening economic situation, including a sharp decline in the national currency.

The unrest has drawn international attention after US President Donald Trump warned Tehran that if Iran "violently kills peaceful protesters", Washington "will come to their rescue". While it remains unclear how or whether the US would intervene, the remarks prompted swift reactions from Iranian officials, according to Al Jazeera.

Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, wrote to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the UN Security Council, urging them to condemn what he described as "unlawful threats" made by Trump against Tehran.

Separately, Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, warned that US interference "is equivalent to chaos across the entire region and the destruction of American interests".

The current protests mark Iran's largest demonstrations since 2022, when the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody sparked nationwide unrest. However, analysts say the present protests have not yet reached the scale or intensity of those that followed Amini's death over alleged hijab violations, Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking in Tehran, in remarks broadcast by state television, Khamenei sought to distinguish between protesters voicing economic grievances and those he labelled as agitators. "We talk to protesters; the officials must talk to them," he said. "But there is no benefit to talking to rioters. Rioters must be put in their place."

He repeated claims that foreign powers were driving the unrest and blamed outside forces for the rial's collapse. "A bunch of people incited or hired by the enemy are getting behind the tradesmen and shopkeepers and chanting slogans against Islam, Iran and the Islamic Republic," he said. "This is what matters most."

Khamenei also reiterated his position on the US presence in the region, saying America "must and will leave". "With the determination of the region's nations, America must and will leave this region," he added.

Meanwhile, Iran's civilian government, led by reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian, has signalled a willingness to engage with protesters. However, Pezeshkian has acknowledged limited scope for action as the country's currency continues to depreciate, the issue that initially sparked the demonstrations.

What began as protests over economic hardship has increasingly taken on a political character, with chants directed at the government and clashes reported in multiple cities. Iranian authorities have confirmed several deaths and dozens of arrests linked to the unrest.

Tehran has struggled to stabilise its economy in the months following its June conflict with Israel, during which the US also carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Al Jazeera reported.

In recent weeks, Iran announced it had halted uranium enrichment at all sites, signalling openness to renewed negotiations with Western powers aimed at easing sanctions. However, such talks have yet to materialise, as Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have continued to warn Tehran against reviving its nuclear programme and have also raised concerns over Iran's missile capabilities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor