Vidhu Vinod Chopra calls ‘12th Fail’ a story of hope, zeal, willpower to never quit

Mumbai, Oct 3 Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra has unveiled the new trailer for his next directorial venture ‘12th Fail’, which is an intensely thought provoking socio-political commentary film.

Talking about the film, he called it a story of hope and the will to never give up.

Detailing the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said: "In today's times, I wanted to tell a story of hope, a story of never giving up. ‘12th Fail’ is all that and more.

“I have laughed, cried, sung along, and had fun making this movie. I truly believe that this film will find a universal connect when it comes out in theatres."

The trailer features actor Vikrant Massey in the lead and has glimpses of the protagonist’s journey from a small village in Chambal to the bustling nerve-centre of UPSC preparation in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar.

The story revolves around the hard desire of one individual to climb up the ladder to become an IPS officer. The trailer has a very realistic and believable tone and aesthetic, which despite its clear film tone manages to create a rustic vibe making it very believable.

Most who come to prepare for IPS and IAS exams from villages possess very little money and belongings, though they still chart a path for themselves. The whole scenario of ‘12th Fail’ revolves around the willpower of a few individuals to rise up from the dirt and become government officers.

The trailer features some very punching and hard hitting dialogues such as, “Don’t make people respect you because of your seat and uniform. Rather, make them respect you so that they themselves respect the seat and uniform.”

Another such dialogue is: “These people who come to prepare for IPS, they come like a herd of cattle. They have nothing and come from small, poor backgrounds. But it is not that they don’t bring anything, they have willpower and zeal. It is unbreakable, and that is more than enough.”

‘12th Fail’ is based on the novel by Anurag Pathak which draws from the real life story of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. It shows how these people come in droves, possess very little and receive next to no encouragement while being mocked.

A celebration of the spirit of youth as well as hardened resilience in the face of horrendous odds, the story is as much a retelling of the millions of tales of many aspiring UPSC students and their struggles while also being one of unbroken willpower.

‘12th Fail’ is both produced and directedby Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is set to release worldwide on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages.

