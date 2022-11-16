Vietnam embassy appoints Gujarat-based Saurin Shah as Honorary Consul in Gandhinagar

The Vietnam embassy in India on Tuesday appointed Gujarat-based businessman Saurin Dilipbhai Shah as Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Gandhinagar (Gujarat) as part of Vietnam's efforts to deepen cooperation between the two countries.

Soon after the announcement of the Honorary Consul in Gandhinagar, Saurin Shah spoke toabout his role and responsibilities.

"Thank you Embassy of Vietnam for appointing me as an Honorary Consul for Gujarat. This is a huge responsibility that I'm going to carry on," Saurin Shah told ANI.

From Tuesday onwards, Saurin Shah will be the nodal person for the western region for approval of visas and trade and business relations.

"We have a slogan for Gujarat earlier 'kuch din toh gujaro gujarat me' now I'm saying to the people 'kuch din toh gujaro Vietnam me'," Saurin Shah told ANI.

The newly-appointed Vietnam Consul expressed confidence in promoting the pharma and textile businesses through the coastal route.

"Gujarat and Vietnam have a wide range of coastal areas and its great potential for businesses between two countries in the sector of Pharma and Textiles industry," he added.

On his first day as Honorary Consulate General of Vietnam, he offered the invitation to the Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh for the upcoming "Vibrant Gujarat" event which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor