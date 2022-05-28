Vietnam logs 1,114 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam recorded 1,114 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down by 125 from Friday, according to its Ministry of Health.

All the new infections were domestically transmitted in 44 provinces and cities.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi was the pandemic hotspot with 285 new cases recorded on Saturday, followed by the northern Vinh Phuc province with 70 and the northern Yen Bai province with 83.

The infections brought the total tally to 10,716,361 with 43,078 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 9,439,913 COVID-19 patients, or 88 percent of the infections, have so far recovered.

More than 220.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including nearly 199.1 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Saturday, it has registered more than 10.7 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave of infections in April 2021, said the health ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

