Vietnam's electricity demand in 2025 to be met: ministry

Hanoi, Nov 15 Vietnam's electricity demand in 2025 will be basically met, although there might be some tense times during peak dry season months, Vietnam News cited the Ministry of Industry and Trade as saying on Friday.

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien said electricity plans should be developed based on economic growth target, which is expected at more than 7 per cent next year. That means electricity demand will increase by 11 per cent or higher, especially in peak dry season months.

He pointed out that an estimated sum of more than 40 billion US dollars worth of foreign investments are being disbursed this year, which will push up electricity demand in 2025. Global investment shifts, in which Vietnam emerges as an attractive destination, will impact electricity supply planning, Xinhua news agency reported.

The National Electricity System and Market Operation Company Limited estimated the country's total electricity output, including imports in 2024, at 309.7 billion kWh, a rise of around 10.09 percent over 2023 and 878,000 kWh lower than the 2024 plan.

