Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur host a jungle-themed baby shower

Mumbai, Dec 13 Actress Sheetal Thakur shared the adorable glimpses of her jungle-themed baby shower, along with husband and actor Vikrant Massey, and said life is about to get a whole lot cuter.

On September 24, the couple had announced that they are expecting their first child.

Now, the beautiful mom-to-be Sheetal took to Instagram and dropped a string of photos, which shows her flaunting her pregnancy glow in a dark green sleeveless dress.

The couple had an intimate baby shower which included their family and friends.

Vikrant wore a white formal suit and paired it with a pink shirt. A glimpse of yummylicious cake with chocolate and vanilla frosting, and a tag of ‘hatching soon’ on it can be seen in the pictures.

The decoration also included a ‘wishing tree for baby browning’, and some fun games for the fathers.

The last picture shows the couple kissing each other.

Sheetal captioned the post as: “Life's about to get a whole lot cuter Snippets from my babyshower #hatchingsoon”.

The actress gave the song ‘Baby On Board’ to her post.

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli commented: “Sooo cute… really happy for you guys”.

Vikrant and Sheetal began dating in 2015, before they starred together in the web series 'Broken But Beautiful'.

The couple got engaged in November 2019. They registered their marriage on February 14, 2022.

Vikrant made his acting debut with 'Dhoom Machaao Dhoom'. He was then seen in films such as 'Lootera', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Half Girlfriend', 'Chapaak' and 'Haseen Dillruba'.

He was last seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘12th Fail’, based on the real-life story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi.

The 36-year-old actor next has ‘Yaar Jigri’, ‘Sector 36’, and ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ in the pipeline.

