Violence against journalists in Afghanistan increasing, says media body

Kabul [Afghstan], May 3 : The plight of journalists in Afghstan is deteriorating with every passing day as the violence against the community has increased mfold in the nation under Taliban rule.

According to Khaama Press, the Afghstan Journalists Centre (AFJC) released a study on the deteriorating state of the media in Afghstan, noting that violence cases against journalists have climbed by 64 in the previous year.

The report was released on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

The majority of violent incidents, including threats against and arrests of journalists and media personnel, have been conducted by Taliban government agencies, according to the AFJC.

One person was killed, 21 people were hurt, six people were physically harassed, 115 people were threatened, and 70 journalists were detained, of which at least two (Murtaza Behbudi and Khairullah Parhar) are still in Taliban custody, Khaama Press reported.

According to the Afghan news agency, the centre has also stated that the media environment in Afghstan under the Taliban regime has been unfavourable, adding that after the previous government was overthrown in August 2021.

About half of Afghstan's 600 media outlets ceased operations because of financial difficulties and restrictions put in place by the ruling regime, according to Khaama Press.

Earlier in April, journalists in Afghstan once again denounced the lack of access to information under the Taliban regime in the country and said that it results in their loss of timely coverage.

They also said that the de-facto authorities are not cooperating with them in any manner.

Lack of access to information has been one of the main challenges for journalists in Afghstan since the Taliban took control of the country in August 2021.

The ever-increasing restrictions against media in Afghstan have also drawn widespread criticism globally with the United Nations (UN) and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) decrying the arrests, demanding the Taliban stop harassing local journalists and stifling freedom of speech through continued detentions and threats.

Since the Taliban took over Afghstan in mid-August last year, it rolled back women's rights advances and media freedom revoking the efforts on gender equality and freedom of speech in the country.

