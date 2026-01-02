Violence not limited to Hindus, other minorities also affected in Bangladesh: Former diplomat KP Fabian

New Delhi [India], January 2 : The recent spate of violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh has raised concerns in India. Former Diplomat KP Fabian says the violence is not limited to one minority.

"A significant amount of violence has taken place, and it is not limited to one community alone. Other minorities have also been affected," Fabian said, highlighting the broader human rights concerns emerging from the situation.

The former diplomat underlined that India's response must remain within the framework of diplomacy and international engagement. He made it clear that military options are not viable in this context. "India cannot send its army to deal with the situation in Bangladesh. Our role is limited to diplomatic efforts," he stated.

Fabian further pointed out that India can raise its concerns through bilateral discussions, regional forums, and international platforms to encourage the Bangladeshi authorities to take effective steps to restore peace and ensure the safety of vulnerable communities.

He stressed that sustained diplomatic pressure can play an important role in conveying India's expectations regarding the protection of minorities and the maintenance of law and order. According to him, quiet diplomacy combined with consistent engagement is often more effective than public confrontation in sensitive regional matters.

The former diplomat also observed that India, as a neighbouring country with deep historical, cultural, and economic ties to Bangladesh, has a legitimate interest in stability across its borders. Any prolonged unrest, he said, could have wider implications for regional peace and cooperation.

Fabian added that while India must voice its concerns firmly, it should do so in a manner that respects Bangladesh's sovereignty and avoids escalating tensions. He reiterated that diplomacy remains the most practical and responsible path forward for New Delhi.

On Thursday, another Hindu man in Bangladesh was allegedly attacked by a mob of miscreants, who seriously injured him and then set him on fire in Shariatpur's Damudya region of the country.

According to local newspaper Prothom Alo, the incident took place on New Year's Eve on Wednesday at around 9:30 pm (local time), when the miscreants attacked the businessman, identified as 50-year-old Khokon Chandra Das, seriously injured him, poured petrol on his body and set him on fire near the Keurbhanga Bazar in Koneshwar Union of Damudya. Das was later transferred to Dhaka for advanced treatment

The situation in Bangladesh continues to be closely watched, with India expected to balance its strategic interests with its commitment to regional stability and minority rights.

