Visegrad Group not to send troops to Ukraine: PMs

Prague, Feb 28 The Visegrad Group (V4) countries are not planning to send troops to Ukraine, their Prime Ministers (PMs) said here.

Czech PM Petr Fiala, Poland's Donald Tusk, Slovakia's Robert Fico and Hungary's Viktor Orban made the statement on Tuesday after a V4 leaders meeting, Xinhua news agency reported.

Despite their agreement on Ukraine's need for help, they are willing to offer assistance in different forms, Fiala said.

According to Fiala, the Czech Republic and Poland are providing military aid to Ukraine, while Hungary and Slovakia are willing to offer humanitarian and financial aid.

Fico called for an immediate ceasefire and peace talks to solve the Ukraine crisis. Orban also called for peace talks as soon as possible.

Moreover, while the V4 members agreed not to change EU founding treaties, they reached a consensus to adjust common agricultural policy to reduce bureaucracy and regulation, Fiala told reporters.

