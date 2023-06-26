Visit by NSA Doval reflects strong bilateral relationship between India, Oman: MEA

New Delhi [India], June 26 : The visit by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval reflected the strong bilateral relationship between India and Oman, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

NSA Doval, who paid an official visit to Oman on Monday, met Oman's Sultan and Prime Minister Haitham bin Tarik on Monday, holding discussions on the multifaceted bilateral relations focusing on critical areas for mutual security and regional stability.

He also delivered a personal message of greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"NSA also held wide-ranging discussions with General Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nomani, Minister of the Royal Office, and Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman," the statement read.

"The discussions enabled a high-level review of the multifaceted bilateral relations between India and the Sultanate of Oman with a focus on strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in key areas for economic and technological development, mutual security and regional stability," it added.

Further, according to the statement, the visit by NSA reflected the importance of the Sultanate of Oman as a key partner for India in the Gulf and highlights India's commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with Oman.

The visit provided an opportunity for high-level engagements and further cemented the strong bonds of friendship between India and the Sultanate of Oman.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor