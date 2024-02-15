Visit to Doha has added new vigour to India-Qatar friendship: PM Modi

Doha [Qatar], February 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his visit to Qatar has added new vigour to the friendship between the two countries and that India looks forward to scaling cooperation in key sectors including trade and technology.

"My visit to Doha has added new vigour to the India-Qatar friendship. India looks forward to scaling up cooperation in key sectors relating to trade, investment, technology, and culture. I thank the Government and people of Qatar for their hospitality," PM Modi in a post on X.

PM Modi has emplaned for India after his two-nation visit to UAE and Qatar.

He arrived in Qatar's capital Doha on Wednesday night from UAE. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome in Doha on Thursday and held a bilateral meeting with the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The meeting was also attended by the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

During the meeting, PM Modi thanked the Amir of Qatar for supporting the release of Indian navy veterans arrested in Doha in an alleged espionage case. He also extended an invitation to the Qatar leader to pay an official visit to India.

"Prime Minister thanked His Highness the Amir for his support for the welfare of the Indian community and in this regard expressed his deep appreciation for the release of eight Indian nationals of Al Dahra company. We are extremely gratified to see them back in India. PM invited His Highness the Amir to pay a visit to India," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said in a briefing on PM's visit to Qatar.

PM Modi and Amir of Qatar discussed several areas of bilateral cooperation including energy partnership, issues of regional security, cultural affinity, and people-to-people ties.

On his arrival in Doha on Wednesday, PM Modi met with his counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and the two leaders discussed ways to bolster bilateral ties.

The two leaders also discussed recent regional developments in West Asia and emphasised the importance of upholding peace and stability in the region.

PM Modi had a series of engagements in UAE and reached Qatar after inaugurating the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.

