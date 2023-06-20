Visit will be opportunity to enrich depth, diversity of our partnership, says PM Modi before leaving for US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his visit to the US will be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of the Indo-US partnership and asserted that together the two countries stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges. In his departure statement ahead of his visit to the US and Egypt, Modi said he is travelling to the US on a State Visit at the invitation of President Joseph Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, and this "special invitation" is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between the democracies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left from Delhi for his first official State visit to the United States. He will attend Yoga Day celebrations at the UN HQ in New York and hold talks with US President Joe Biden & address to the Joint Session of the US Congress in Washington, DC. He will also meet business leaders, interact with the Indian community and meet thought leaders from different walks of life.