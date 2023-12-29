Visits of PM Modi, US President paved way for "concrete strategic roadmap": USISPF CEO

Washington, DC [US], December 29 : US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) President and CEO Mukesh Aghi on Friday said diplomatic momentum gained during the visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden paved the way for a "concrete strategic roadmap" and new initiatives between India and the US in several areas.

In a statement, Aghi stated, "The diplomatic momentum gained during the visits of Prime Minister Modi and President Biden paved the way for a concrete strategic roadmap and new dialogues and initiatives in multifaceted areas such as clean energy cooperation, education, space collaboration, semiconductors, quantum computing, drone technology, artificial intelligence, with accelerated joint projects such as manufacturing GE F-414 jet engines in India, putting India in the elite club of countries with such manufacturing capability."

Earlier in June, PM Modi travelled to the US for a State visit. US President Joe Biden had invited PM Modi for a State visit. He also addressed a joint meeting of Congress before a State dinner at the White House. Later, US President Biden travelled to India to attend the G20 Summit under India's Presidency.

He said that India and the US will build on the "deep defence synergy in new areas of critical and emerging technology with initiatives launched in 2023 such as iCET, and INDUS-X." He further said, "Together, with their Quad Partners in Australia and Japan, both New Delhi and Washington will remain steadfast in securing a free and open Indo-Pacific. Washington and New Delhi have also been successful in building new economic corridors of trust in the landmark India-Middle East-European (IMEEC)."

USISPF Chief noted that 2024 will be the year to capitalize on building new trade links and new shipping and transport planes that will boost digital connectivity, create clean energy corridors, and strengthen India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States (I2U2) collaboration in West Asia.

"We look forward to 2024, as Washington and New Delhi continue their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and reinforcing the strong bonds between two of the world's leading democracies," he said in a statement.

Mukesh Aghi called 2023 an "epochal year" marking the third State Visit by an Indian leader to Washington, DC. He said India landed on the moon with the historic landing of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 and world leaders gathered in Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. He stated that the G20 Summit in New Delhi marked a monumental year for India and marked Biden's first visit to India as the 46th US President.

Hailing India's diplomacy at the G20 Summit, he said New Delhi was successful in voicing for global equity and a more "diplomatic and egalitarian world batting for the Global South." Calling India the "fastest-growing major economy," he said New Delhi has a bolder vision and added that it looks forward to hosting the Quad Leaders Summit in 2024.

He said, "At a time of geopolitical fractures and global strife, India's adroit diplomacy at the G-20 Summit saw world leaders make a clarion call for peace and security and use diplomacy as a primary tool for conflict resolution. New Delhi was successful in voicing for global equity and a more diplomatic and egalitarian world batting for the Global South."

"As we look forward to 2024, India, now the fastest-growing major economy and the most populous nation in the world has a bolder vision. New Delhi will look forward to hosting the Quad's Leader's Summit in 2024, albeit, at a later date than originally planned," he added.

US President Joe Biden visited India to attend the 18th G20 Summit held on September 9-10, marking his first visit to India as a US President. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepen and diversify the India-US Major Defence Partnership.

During the G20 Summit, India and the US also settled the seventh and last outstanding World Trade Organisation (WTO) dispute over poultry products. Notably, the six previous disputes were resolved during PM Modi's state visit to the US.

