'Voice for Baloch Missing person' organises protest rally against forced disappearances in Balochistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 30 : To express their anger against the enforced disappearance of Baloch youth by government agencies, a protest rally was organised in Balochistan, Pakistan vernacular media reported.

Mama Qadeer, Chairman of 'Voice for Baloch Missing person' led the protest rally at Quetta Press Club.

Various student groups including the families of the missing persons took part in the protest and expressed their anger against the administration, as per Pak vernacular media.

The year 2022 was a dreadful year for Balochistan as the forcibly disappeared record touched 629, extrajudicially killed 195 and tortured 187 people, according to the annual report released by Paank, the human rights organization of the Baloch National Movement.

In April, earlier this year, Pakistan vernacular media Urdu Point reported that a protest rally in Quetta was organised by 'Voice for Baloch Missing Persons' against fake encounters and forced disappearances. The protesters called for the recovery of missing people.

The report highlights the human rights situation throughout the year with infographics. According to this, in January 2022, there were 92 forced disappearances, 15 murders and one person was tortured by the Pakistan army.

The protest rally was held in Quetta under the leadership of Mama Qadeer and Huran Baloch. A demonstration was held in front of the Quetta Press Club, as per the Urdu Point report.

During the Eid celebrations in Pakistan, various groups and families of missing persons, student organizations, and political parties, held protests in Balochistan and Islamabad, demanding action on enforced disappearances, Balochistan Post reported.

Demonstrators from diverse backgrounds called for the safe recovery of missing persons and an end to the long-standing issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, as per the news report.

In Turbat, a protest against enforced disappearances was organised by the Baloch Students Organization (BSO) and families of missing persons, addressing "state oppression and violence towards the Baloch nation".

The protesters said the primary purpose of their demonstration was to unveil the "state's oppressive" actions against the Baloch people on both national and international levels. They called on the civilised nations to take action to prevent further injustice and oppression faced by the people of Balochistan, Balochistan Post reported.

The participants in the Turbat protest also underscored the need for the state to reassess its policies before the situation worsens further. They highlighted the resilience of the Baloch people, who have a long history of resisting oppression and are determined to ensure their survival.

In Khuzdar, families of forcibly disappeared individuals held a protest on Eid and called for the safe return of their relatives and accountability for those responsible for the enforced disappearances.

As per the Balochistan Post report, the protest, held at Shaheed Abdul Razzaq Chowk, was reportedly met with harassment from Frontier Corps personnel. Grieving families expressed their distress over forced disappearances by state authorities, opting to protest instead of celebrating Eid.

