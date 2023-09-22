Wamiqa Gabbi reveals why she chose to act in 'Charlie Chopra'

Mumbai, Sep 22 Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who essays the titular character in the upcoming series 'Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley', has shared why she chose to be a part of the project.

The series has been directed by filmmaker-composer-writer Vishal Bhardwaj, and will see Wamiqa diving headfirst into her role as a detective for the first time.

In preparing for her character, Wamiqa delved into the world of detectives, speaking to real-life professionals to understand what drives them.

Talking about her understanding of what drives the detectives, the actress said, "I discovered that the answer was simple yet powerful, it's the process of finding answers. Just like the joy we feel when solving a challenging puzzle or conquering an impossible problem, detectives find validation and happiness in resolving real-life mysteries. I incorporated this passion and drive into her performance as Charlie, bringing depth and authenticity to the role."

'Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley' is a collaboration between Vishal Bhardwaj, co-writers Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan, and Tusk Tale Films. The series also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Lara Dutta, Chandan Roy and Paoli Dam in pivotal roles.

'Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley' drops on Sony LIV on September 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor