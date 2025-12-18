Wang Kun Passes Away: Chinese Bodybuilder Dies at 30, Cause Linked to Heart Attack

Wang Kun, Chinese bodybuilder died at age of 30, leaving whole world in deep shock. Wang's sudden death has raised serious concern as he is known for his strong body and simple and disciplined lifestyle. The cause behind his death is heart related problem. Association shared that no accidents, injuries, or foul play has been reported.

According to preliminary information from the Anhui Provincial Bodybuilding Association, Wang Kun's death is believed to have been caused by a heart attack. Notably, he appeared completely healthy and active until just a few days before his death. Wang Kun was known for his extremely strict discipline. He never touched alcohol, stayed away from parties, and went to bed early. His diet was also simple. He often described his lifestyle as akin to that of an ascetic.

Wang dominated the Chinese Bodybuilding Association's national championships, winning eight consecutive titles, and also achieved international recognition. A successful entrepreneur, he owned Muscle Factory in his hometown and was preparing to open a second gym, envisioning it as "a new beginning." Sadly, he passed away before realizing this dream, prompting widespread grief online.