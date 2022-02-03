War of words between Imran Khan's aide and PTI lawmaker intensifies over development project

War of words between Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide intensifies over the inauguration of a road project near Hassanabdal.

Differences have emerged in the leadership of the ruling PTI Attock chapter after Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and retired Major Tahir Sadiq got embroiled in a war of words over the inauguration of a road project near Hassanabdal, as noted by Dawn.

Funds worth Rs144.827 million were provided by the Punjab government for the construction of the 12-kilometre-long Hassar-Katarian road which would facilitate over one million population of 12 villages.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the project was performed by Malik Amin Aslam on Friday and then the same project was inaugurated by District Coordination Committee Chairman MNA retired Major Tahir Sadiq on Monday, according to Dawn.

Both the leaders organised separate public meetings which were attended by supporters of the respective groups.

When Aslam arrived to perform the groundbreaking, supporters of Sadiq intervened and tried to disturb the event. However, this was foiled by the police.

Speaking at the gathering of his supporters on Monday, Sadiq urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to initiate accountability from within the party and of people who had gathered around him.

Referring to the prime minister's aide on climate change, he said Imran Khan should take stock of the alleged corruption in the billion tree tsunami project.

Sadiq also said he had a decades-long affiliation with the Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid e Azam Group) but joined the PTI on the slogan of change but found nothing new in "Naya Pakistan".

"If the government makes decisions against the public interest, we will be forced to stand up and do what we should not want to do," he said.

When contacted, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam rejected the allegations levelled against him by his party MNA.

"All the allegations are absolutely baseless and false. The development funds were sanctioned because of the PTI and the prime minister and we had a public meeting to thank him on behalf of the people of Attock," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

