'Was it a conspiracy or interference?' Imran Khan asks supporters at power show in Karachi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman, Imran Khan on Saturday asked his supporters at a political power show in Karachi if they consider the toppling of his government was a conspiracy against this country or an interference.

Mentioning conspiracy, Imran Khan referred to the 'foreign conspiracy' and with interference he pointed to the indirect reference to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar's recent remarks that the word "conspiracy" was not used in the statement issued after a meeting of the National Security Committee last month, instead saying that the demarche was issued for the use of "undiplomatic language" which he said "is equal to interference".

He demanded that a judicial commission be made under the chief justice of Pakistan's supervision to decide on the merits of his claims regarding the cable and foreign conspiracy.

Alleging that the "imported" government is trying to push his party PTI out of the political arena through the foreign funding case, therefore, for the sake of fairness, the court cases against PPP, PTI, and PML-N must be heard together.

Furthermore, Khan demanded that the foreign funding case against his party be heard together with similar cases against PML-N and the PPP.

Addressing a jalsa at Karachi's Bagh e Jinnah, the former prime minister asked a charged crowd to raise their hands and show whether they believed his removal was an "interference or a conspiracy".

"A major international conspiracy was carried out against this country," said Imran, adding that throughout his tenure, he was not against any country and stood with humanity.

Explaining the alleged conspiracy against him, Imran Khan told the people that he learned three to four months ago that US officials had started meeting the leaders of the then Opposition along with PTI's dissident MPs and journalists at the US embassy.

Imran Khan said that after those meetings, when US State Department official Donald Lu met the Pakistani ambassador, he knew that the no-confidence motion was being tabled against his government.

The PTI chairman claimed that the official had "threatened" the Pakistani envoy that if the motion is not successful "then it will be very difficult for Pakistan", adding that he said Pakistan would be "forgiven" if the no-confidence motion is "successful".

"Tell me what more disappointing threat can be issued to 220 million people? And who are they threatening? The country's elected prime minister," said Imran Khan.

"Tell me Pakistanis, whether it was a conspiracy or not? Which country is threatened like this?" asked Imran Khan during the rally.

Withing mentioning Nawaz Sharif's name , Khan termed former PM as the "mastermind of this conspiracy". "The one who is sitting in London, who ran away from the law after lying is now preparing to return. The entire Pakistan's justice system is on trial. Can it stand against these powerful thieves or not? I ask the courts and NAB ... what will you do?"

The PTI chairperson said that the courts were opened at 12 am on the day of the vote of the no-confidence motion.

"I want to ask what crime was I committing that the courts were opened at odd hours. I am a Pakistani who named his party after justice," said Imran Khan.

He said that all Pakistanis should demand fresh elections.

Meanwhile, several PTI's national leaders also delivered speeches against the country's PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid, who is a key ally of the PTI, saluted "Karachi's passion", claiming that the city has "broken the record of Fatima Jinnah's gathering" for Khan.

( With inputs from ANI )

