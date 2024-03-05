"We Are Deeply Shocked" Says Israel Embassy after Indian Man Killed in ‘Hezbollah’ Missile Attack

It has been a month since Israel has been at war with Hamas (Palestine). During this time, many people have been injured and many have lost their lives. In the recent terror attack by the Shia Terror Organization Hezbollah, two Indians were injured, and one lost his life in a horrific incident.

Embassy of Israel in India Tweeted on X saying we are We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one Indian national and the injury of two others due to a cowardly terror attack launched by Shia Terror organization Hezbollah, on peaceful agriculture workers who were cultivating an orchard at the northern village of Margaliot yesterday early afternoon. Israeli Medical institutions are completely at the service of the injured who are being treated by our very best medical staff. Embassy wished for speedy recovery of those who are injured.

Embassy of Israel in India tweets, "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one Indian national and the injury of two others due to a cowardly terror attack launched by Shia Terror organization Hezbollah, on peaceful agriculture workers who were cultivating an orchard… pic.twitter.com/IL4rKFsN7V — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024

Kamla Harris Called for Cease Fire

US Vice President Kamala Harris called for a ceasefire in Gaza. People in Gaza are dying of starvation. The situation there is said to be very appalling and against our humanity. According to the news agency, Kamala Harris asked Israel to take adequate steps to reduce the humanitarian devastation in Gaza. He also held Israel responsible for this.

Read More:- Indian National From Kerala Killed, Two Injured in Anti-Tank Missile Attack in Israel’s North

Kamala Harris said people in Gaza are dying of starvation. The situation is inhumane and our humanity dictates that we should work for the people. The Israeli government should come forward to help and do more to speed this up. called for a ceasefire and asked Hamas to release all hostages in return.

Israel should open its borders and not impose unnecessary restrictions on aid delivery. He also said that Israel should not target personnel and convoys providing humanitarian aid. Israel must work to restore basic services and increase order so that those who need more food, water and fuel can reach them. The US delivered its first aid to Gaza on Saturday.

Harris is expected to meet with Israeli War Cabinet member Benny Gantz at the White House on Monday, where she may deliver a direct message to Benny Gantz. Israel boycotted Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo on Sunday after Hamas rejected demands for a full list of names of hostages still held, according to an Israeli newspaper.