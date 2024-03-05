Indian National From Kerala Killed, Two Injured in Anti-Tank Missile Attack in Israel’s North

Tragedy struck as an anti-tank missile launched from Lebanon hit an orchard near Israel's northern border community of Margaliot, resulting in the death of one Indian national and injuries to two others, as confirmed by officials. All three victims are reported to be from the southern state of Kerala.

The missile hit a plantation in Margaliot, a moshav (collective agricultural community), in the Galilee region in the north of Israel around 11 am on Monday, Zaki Heller, spokesperson for rescue services Magen David Adom (MDA), told PTI. Patnibin Maxwell from Kollam in Kerala was killed in the attack. His mortal remains were identified in Ziv hospital, official sources said. Bush Joseph George and Paul Melvin were injured and taken to hospitals for treatment, they said.

George was transported to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva following injuries sustained on his face and body. He underwent surgery and is currently recuperating satisfactorily, remaining under observation. According to an official source speaking to PTI, he has been able to communicate with his family in India.

Meanwhile, Melvin sustained minor injuries and has been admitted to Ziv Hospital in the northern Israeli city of Safed. He hails from the Idukki district of Kerala. MDA earlier said one foreign worker was killed and seven others were injured in the attack. The attack is believed to have been carried out by the Shi'ite Hezbollah faction in Lebanon, which has been launching rockets, missiles, and drones at northern Israel daily since October 8 in support of Hamas amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

MDA said seven foreign workers were injured altogether in the attack, two of them seriously, and were taken to Beilinson, Rambam, and Ziv hospitals in their ambulances and Israeli Air Force helicopters. Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday said they responded by shelling the launch site with artillery.

The IDF also said it struck a Hezbollah compound where members of the group were gathered in the southern Lebanon town of Chihine, and another site belonging to Hezbollah in Ayta ash-Shab.