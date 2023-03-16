"We are taking the G20 to the people of our country, we are making it a People's G20": India's Envoy to UN

New York [US], March 16 : India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj on Thursday said as the prime minister said India chairing G20 is a reflection of the strength of 140 crore Indians, "we are making it a People's G20."

"As the honourable Prime Minister of India has said that the chairing by India of the G20 presidency is a reflection of the strength of 140 crore Indians. We are taking the G20 to the people of our country, we are making it a People's G20," Kamboj said while addressing the UN Informal briefing on the 'G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor's Meeting and Foreign Minister's Meeting.

The Indian Ambassador said India's G20 presidency started off well. "We've had several important meetings including the Foreign Minister's Meeting and the meeting of the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors," she said.

She said India is involving the private sector, universities, civil society and youth in practical activities and bringing out fresh perspectives thereby on global issues.

Recently, Kamboj said that PM Modi's leadership has been instrumental in highlighting the importance of gender equality, and women empowerment through impactful campaigns such as 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padao'.

"The ancient civilizational values and cultural ethos of India have taught us to recognize gender equality and the empowerment of women as one of the key tenants of our society," the Permanent Representative to the UN said at CSW67 Side Event "A World We Women and Girls Want: Technology Enabled Social and Economic Advancement".

"We are also guided by the leadership of our prime minister who has been instrumental in highlighting the importance of these issued through impactful campaigns such as 'Beti Bachao', 'Beti Padao'. Programs such as 'Digital India', 'MyGov' platform have become phenomenal success stories in the last nine years in creating a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy in India," Kamboj said at the event.

She said that the Indian government has also taken numerous citizen-centric digital initiatives with a greater focus to enable access for women to finance, credit, technology and employment.

