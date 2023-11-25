"We condemn false claims of Prime Ministers of Spain, Belgium who give support to terrorism": Israel Foreign Minister

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 25 (ANI/TPS): Following comments made by the Prime Minister of Spain and the Prime Minister of Belgium at the Rafah Crossing in preparation for the return of 13 Israeli Hostages, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen issued instructions to Israeli Ambassadors in these nations to relay sharp reprimand regarding their comments.

"We condemn the false claims of the Prime Ministers of Spain and Belgium who give support to terrorism," Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said.

Israel is acting according to international law and fighting a murderous terrorist organization worse than ISIS that commits war crimes and crimes against humanity.

We will resume fighting after the ceasefire until the elimination of Hamas rule in the Gaza Strip and the release of all the abductees. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor