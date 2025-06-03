"We got a very good response," All-Party Delegation member Manan Kumar Mishra says

Madrid [Spain] June 3 : On conclusion of All-Party delegation's visit to four nations, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra said that all the countries that they visited responded positively to India's response to Pahalgam terror attack.

In conversation with ANI, Mishra recounted how they did not expect a positive response from an Islamic country like the UAE, but they got a good response instead.

"Under the leadership of Shrikant Shinde, we visited four countries. We went to the UAE first. We got very good response there. We did not expect that we would get such a good response from an Islamic country like UAE," he said.

He added that Sierra Leone and Liberia even observed silence for the innocent civilians who dies in the attacks.

"Today, in the parliament of two countries- Sierra Leone and Liberia, silence was observed to honour the deceased souls (of those who died in Pahalgam terrorist attack). This is a big thing. Everyone has condemned the activities of Pakistan and the terrorist incidents. Everyone has strongly opposed terrorist activities by Pakistan," he said.

Mishra said that in the coming days, they expect that these countries will raise their voices in international for a for India.

"We expected that in the coming days, these three countries in the UNSC and African Union will raise their voice. Pakistan is a terrorist country that produces terrorists. It trains and dispatches them to India and other countries. We have explained these things very well to them," he said.

Mishra said that they met the Indian diaspora in these places as well and got a good response.

"We met the Indian diaspora everywhere and got a great response. We have been successful in conveying a message against Pakistan and terrorism. In the coming days, the results of our mission will be revealed to the country and the world," he said.

Group 4 delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde concludes the visit to UAE, DR Congo, Sierra Leone and Liberia today.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor