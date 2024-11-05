"We have problem in Canada....Khalistani separatists able to do whatever they want": Former Toronto Police Sergeant Donald Best

Toronto [Canada], November 5 : There have been very dramatic changes in Canada since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came to office with "unfettered mass immigration" negatively impacting housing, economy and social services, former Toronto Police Sergeant (Detective) Donald Best has said and noted that there is a problem that Khalistani separatists are able to do what they want.

In an interview with ANI, Donald Best, who is also an investigative journalist, endorsed concerns of India about Khalistani separatists getting political space in Canada. India's ties with Canada have taken a sharp downturn with New Delhi recalling its envoy from Ottawa.

Donald Best slammed Trudeau's policies saying "there is turmoil" in Canada and for a country with a small population of about 40 million, about five per cent of immigrants have come in the last about two years.

"We have seen very dramatic changes in Canada since Trudeau and his government took over. We have seen unfettered mass immigration, which is seriously negatively impacting our housing, economy, social services, hospitals, and health services. We are a very small country population-wise. We have only 40 million people. But in terms of 40 million people, five per cent arrived within the last year-and-a-half to two years...There is a lot of turmoil here. We also had great criticism that for some reason, Khalistani separatists and Sikhs have undue influence and they have attained positions of power and authority at all levels municipal, provincial and national out of proportion to their population. Many people, including your own External Affairs Minister, talked about how the federal government is propped by the New Democratic Party, in which the opposition leader is Jagmeet Singh, who has appeared with some people associated with the Khalistani movement. I have been told that Mr Singh is not allowed in India," he said.

"We have a problem in Canada; part of the problem is that the Khalistani separatists are able to do whatever they want to do. A few months ago, in a parade in Alberta, they had pictures of convicted terrorists in India who had murdered people. They had these photos on their vehicles celebrating and venerating these terrorists and ordinary Canadians just look at this and I include many people from India who have been here for decades...Canada has had so many immigration for over hundred years and no matter what is happening in your home country...we try to leave behind all this in Canada, that has been our habit, that's not happening anymore with the Khalistani separatists..Ordinary Canadians are becoming overwhelmed and it is a shame because it is impacting how they view India and Indians," Donald Best added.

Echoing concerns of India about activities of Khalistani separatists, Donald Best said Canada has no vetting of immigrants and many people who come to Canada are fleeing their own country because they are wanted criminals.

"India's External Affairs Minister has mentioned that Canada is approving visas for people who are criminals and were members of organised crime in India. I believe that it is true. We have absolutely no vetting of our immigrants," he said.

"It seems that so many people who come to Canada and seek refugee status, not only from India but from around the world, are fleeing their own country because they are wanted criminals. I think this is attracting a great number of Khalistani separatists to Canada because they are protected and they find refuge here and their community is growing," he added.

Ties with Canberra have seen sharp deterioration with India repeatedly expressing its deep concern about extremism and the culture of violence and anti-India activities in Canada and has asked Canadian authorities to take action against these activities.

An Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada's Brampton witnessed a "violent disruption" on Sunday in Brampton, near Toronto. The incident sparked widespread criticism in and outside Canada.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the "deliberate attack" on Hindu temple in Canada and said that "cowardly attempts to intimidate" Indian diplomats were appalling and New Delhi expects Canadian authorities to ensure justice and uphold rule of law.

The strong statement by PM Modi came hours after the Ministry of External Affairs condemned the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario on Sunday.

"We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks. We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to media queries regarding violence in Brampton."

"The outreach of our Consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence," he added.

The ties between India and Canada took sharp downturn following Canadian leaders making allegations without providing evidence about an assassination on their soil.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in Australia, on Tuesday expressed concerns about the attack on the Hindu temple in Canada, and said the incident shows how "political space" is being given to the "extremist forces" in the country.

"What happened yesterday at the Hindu temple in Canada was deeply concerning."You should have seen the statement by our official spokesperson and also the expression of concern by our PM yesterday. That should convey to you how deeply we feel about it," Jaishankar said at a joint press conference with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Answering another query, he talked about the political space given to "extremist forces" in Canada.

"Let me make three comments. One, Canada has developed a pattern of making allegations without providing specifics. Secondly, when we look at Canada, for us the fact that they are putting our diplomats under surveillance is something which is unacceptable. Third, the incidents (attack on the Hindu Temple) and do look at the videos. I think they will tell you in a way in political space today which has been given to extremist forces there," Jaishankar said.

India also summoned the representative of the Canadian High Commission earlier this month and handed a diplomatic note in which the government protested in the strongest terms to the "absurd and baseless" references made to Union Home Minister Amit Shah before the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security in Ottawa by Deputy Minister David Morrison.

"In fact, the revelation that high Canadian officials deliberately leak unfounded insinuations to the international media as part of a conscious strategy to discredit India and influence other nations only confirms the view Government of India has long held about current Canadian government's political agenda and behavioral pattern. Such irresponsible actions will have serious consequences for bilateral ties," Jaiswal said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor