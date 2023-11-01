'We were asked to kill people', arrested Hamas terrorist tells Shin Bet

Tel Aviv, Nov 1 Omar Abu Rasha, a Hamas terrorist part of the killer squad of the terror outfit on October 7 who has been taken into custody by the Israelli intelligence, has said during interrogators that they were asked to simply kill people.

Shin Bet, the Israeli intelligence agency, has released a video footage of the interrogation in which he could be heard saying: “The mission was simply to kill. We were asked to kill any person we come across, and not to kidnap."

He also said that he was not asked to differentiate between man and woman while killing them.

Rasha was one of the members of the Hamas terror squad of October 7 who reached Kfar Aza and killed people indiscriminately.

When asked why they killed indiscriminately, he said, "We were told that all the people in Kfar Aza were settlers.”

Rasha also said that he killed many persons during the attack on Kfar Aza, including children.

The arrested terrorist also said that if his father had known that he had killed people, he would have shot him dead.

