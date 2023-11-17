"We will build our own future, decide our own destiny": PM Modi's message for Global South

New Delhi [India], November 17 : Reiterating India's commitment to the concerns of Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the region has to work in the direction of 'One Future' and make sure that no one is left behind.

During the Concluding Leaders' Session of the Voice of Global South Summit, Prime Minister Modi said that the region will build its own future and will decide its own destiny.

Addressing the session, PM Modi said, "We should work in the direction of one future and with an emotion of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas'. We will try the Global South, where two-third of the world resides, no one is left behind. We will try to reduce the north-south and east-west divides".

"We will build our own future and will decide our own destiny. Our commitment towards sustainable development today is a guarantee of welfare. We have to eradicate poverty and along with it protect the land as well," he added.

Citing the major conclusions of the summit, he also raised the issue of cooperation in the fight against terrorism and achieving sustainable development.

"We will strengthen our cooperation to fight against terrorism. Keeping our cyberspace safe ensures that technology is not misused by terrorists," he further said.

Earlier, during his address, PM Modi stated that the two summits of the Global South sent a big message to the world that the Global South wants 'autonomy' and its voice should be heard on global governance.

"Two summits of the Global South being held in a year and a large participation in it send out a big message to the world. The message is: Global South wants its autonomy, Global South wants its voice to be heard on Global Governance, Global South is ready to take big responsibility on global issues...India is proud that during an important forum like the G20, we got the opportunity to put the voice of the Global South on the agenda," he said.

Referring to the first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Tanzania, PM Modi said that this is New Delhi's initiative to enhance capacity building across sectors.

"The students of Global South will get more opportunities for higher education in India. This year in Tanzania, India's first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus was opened. It is our initiative to enhance capacity building across sectors," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also inaugurated a global centre for excellence for the Global South countries called DAKSHIN. He noted that he had proposed setting up the centre during the first Voice of Global South Summit in January this year.

