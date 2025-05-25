"We will impose cost on Pakistan": BJP MP Baijayant Panda in Bahrain

Manama [Bahrain], May 25 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Baijayant Jay Panda on Saturday said that the "changed doctrine" of India to deal with terrorism will impose a cost on Pakistan.

He further stated that Pakistan has been fostering terrorism for many decades and discussions were held with Indian diaspora leaders on how India's changed doctrine was going to impose a cost on Pakistan.

"They are, of course, aware of the situation, and we gave them a lot of facts and figures about how Pakistan has been fostering terrorism for so many decades, and our changed doctrine that we will impose a cost on Pakistan," Panda told ANI.

Panda, leading a multi-party delegation to Bahrain, praised the Indian community residing on foreign soil and said that they represent the voice of 140 crore Indians and the country's growing "soft power".

"We had a very fruitful meeting with the Indian diaspora leaders here in Bahrain at the Indian Embassy... Bahrain thinks very highly of our Indian community. They represent the voice of 140 crore Indians and India's growing soft power. We had a free and frank discussion, Panda said.

As part of India's global diplomatic outreach under Operation Sindoor, the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda arrived in Bahrain, where they were warmly received by Ambassador Vinod K Jacob.

Sharing a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Bahrain wrote, "Ambassador Vinod K Jacob welcomed the All-Party delegation to India House, and briefed the delegation members."

The delegation paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and engaged with members of the Indian community, reaffirming India's unified and unwavering stance against terrorism.

In another post, it wrote, "Hon'ble MP's of the All-Party Delegation visited @IndiaInBahrain and offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi."

The delegation, consisting of BJP MPs Panda, Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and former foreign secretary Harsh Shringla, will now visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Algeria.

