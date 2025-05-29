Welcome celebration of Ayodhya Ram Lalla held in Trinidad & Tobago

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], May 29 : A grand welcome celebration for Ayodhya Shri Ram Lalla was organized by the Ayodhya Shri Ram Organisation of Trinidad & Tobago, in collaboration with Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir, New York, and supported by over 40 local organizations. The event coincided with the commemoration of 180 years since the arrival of East Indians to Trinidad & Tobago.

Thousands gathered to witness the unveiling of a replica of the Ram Lalla murti from Ayodhya, which had arrived from India especially for the occasion.

In a press release, Amit Alagh, Chairman of the Ayodhya Shri Ram Organisation, expressed pride in the massive turnout and the spiritual significance of the event.

The murti was jointly unveiled by: Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit, Indian High Commissioner to Trinidad & Tobago, Prem Bhandari, Founder of Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir, New York & Chairman of Jaipur Foot USA, Swami Brahmswaroopanand Ji, who specially blessed the event and Sieunarine Coosal, prominent local leader and philanthropist.

Rajpurohit, who served as the Chief Guest, delivered a heartfelt address referencing numerous verses from the Ramcharitmanas and Ramayan, emphasizing the eternal relevance of Shri Ram. He also congratulated newly re-elected Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India was the first global leader to congratulate her on her second term earlier this month, according to the release.

In a major announcement, Rajpurohit shared that an artificial limb fitment camp (Jaipur Foot) will soon be organized in Trinidad & Tobago under the "India for Humanity" initiative by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. The camp, conducted by Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) the parent body of Jaipur Foot USA will benefit over 800 differently-abled (Divyang) individuals across the country.

Prem Bhandari, who traveled from New York to attend the ceremony, stated, "It doesn't feel like I am in Trinidad it feels like I am in Ayodhya. Even after 180 years, the faith of Indians in Trinidad in Sanatan Dharma is as deep and strong as that of Indians living in India or anywhere else in the world."

He also highlighted that Trinidad is perhaps the only country where Ramayan chanting takes place daily, and noted the presence of one of the world's tallest Hanuman Murtis, standing 85 feet tall, located right in Trinidad, according to the release.

The celebrations included vibrant devotional singing by local groups as well as performers from India, creating an atmosphere of divine joy and unity.

The press release also recalled the massive turnout for previous spiritual events organized in collaboration with Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir, New York, including the Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha celebrations in January and Hanuman Chalisa chanting in April, both of which drew thousands of devotees.

