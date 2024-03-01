"We're best friends": Danish envoy Svane highlights India-Denmark robust partnership

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], March 1 : In a testament to the robust partnership between Denmark and India, Danish Ambassador Freddy Svane expressed the strength of their relationship, emphasising shared values and a commitment to global sustainability.

"We have worked hard. Denmark and India, and India and Denmark, we are the best friends ever. We work together. We are, let's say, guided by five S's - scale of India is not how many people you are. That's really the size of your potential. The largest of your potential goes. What India and Denmark do together has to be also to the rest of the world and sustainability, green development," Ambassador Svane told ANI.

He highlighted the significance of their collaborative efforts, particularly in the Sundarbans region, where the topsoil family from Denmark has played a pivotal role in supporting the area's development.

Ambassador Svane, accompanied by his wife, expressed immense happiness at witnessing the positive impact on the local community.

The Ambassador commended the initiatives on the ground, noting the inspiring work in the Sundarbans that goes beyond geographical distances.

He specifically mentioned the joy of witnessing children build rockets, symbolising India's journey to space with pride. The cultural program and local engagement further reflected the depth of the connection between the two nations.

While acknowledging the physical distance of the Sundarbans from the bustling capital of New Delhi, Ambassador Svane highlighted the remarkable achievements on the ground.

He encouraged the continuation of such impactful work and pledged ongoing support for future developments in the area.

