West Bengal: Police continue search for slain Bangladesh MP's minced body

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 25 : West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) conducted a search operation in Bhangar for the second consecutive day on Saturday to retrieve the minced pieces of the body of Bangladesh member of parliament Anwarul Azim Anar

According to the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Anar was smothered and killed in a flat in Kolkata and his body chopped and minced to destroy his identity.

The CID team has launched a search operation to find the body parts of the Bangladeshi MP.

Anar who entered India on May 12, was last seen on the afternoon of May 13 when he went with friends to the flat in Bidhannagar near Kolkata for a medical check-up.

The CID said that they had arrested one of the suspects in the case, a Mumbai-based butcher who confessed during interrogation that he had taken off all the skin from the Bangladeshi MP's body, chopped it up and minced the cut parts in a bid to destroy its identity.

Police said, "The assailants brought a butcher named Jihad (alias Siam) who was living in Mumbai illegally for many years. Two months ago, he was brought to Kolkata by an American citizen of Bangladesh origin, Akhtaruzzaman Shaheen. This Shaheen is the mastermind of this planned heinous murder."

The accused Shaheen confessed that, on the orders of Akhtaruzzaman, he along with four other Bangladeshi nationals had smothered and killed Anwarul Azim Anar in a flat, police said.

"Then they removed all the flesh from the body in the flat and minced it to destroy his identity and then they put everything in a polythene packs. They also chopped the bones into small pieces. They then took those packets out of the flat and dropped them around Kolkata and surrounding areas using different modes of transport," the police said in a statement on Thursday.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the killing of Bangladeshi MP.

Earlier this week, Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan in a news conference in Dhaka said that Anar, a three time Awami League MP was killed in Kolkata. Speaking to reporters at his residence on Wednesday, the minister said that Bangladesh Police have arrested three persons in this connection, reported Bangladesh Newspaper Daily Star.

