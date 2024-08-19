WETEX enhances Dubai's position as international hub for exhibitions, conferences

Dubai [UAE], August 19 (ANI/WAM): The Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has become a global platform for regional and international exhibitions and forums looking for new exhibitors and partners and wishing to enrich their customer base in the region and around the world.

WETEX, held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is one of the most prominent specialised international exhibitions in water, energy, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, green buildings, electric vehicles, smart grid, and other vital sectors.

WETEX enhances Dubai's position as an international hub for exhibitions and conferences and a global capital for green economy and sustainable development. It also emphasises Dubai's advanced infrastructure and its specialised international centres in the exhibition and conference industry.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX, said, "WETEX has always played an essential role in supporting the UAE's comprehensive development by supporting exhibition and conference industry in the UAE and Dubai and consolidating the UAE's position as an international capital for the specialised events sector. The growing impact of WETEX is reflected in the event attracting exhibitions, forums, conferences, and companies specialised in exhibition services.

He added that the event brings together thousands of local and international companies from the government and private sectors to showcase their latest technologies and innovative solutions.

David Wang, MIE Chairman, stated, "MIE Group announces largest international pavilion from China at WETEX 2024, with over 200 Chinese exhibitors will be participating in WETEX 2024, occupying a substantial 2000 sqm area. This marks the largest international pavilion from China at the event."

"It is expected that Korean companies in energy, environment, and projects will actively participate in the next WETEX," said Charles Maeng from IPR Forum. (ANI/WAM)

