"What India did was necessary": Afghan leader Mariam Solaimankhil on Op Sindoor

California [US], May 15 : Mariam Solaimankhil, Member of Afghanistan's Parliament in exile, said that India's Operation Sindoor was necessary as Pakistan breeds terrorism and kills innocent lives in Kashmir.

"I think that what India did was necessary. Pakistan is breeding terrorism. They went into Kashmir and they killed innocent lives. You can't let that go that simply, and the attacks India is doing are very responsible. They're going after terrorism outposts, Terrorist camps, places where the military is helping terrorists breed even more in Pakistan," she said.

Solaimankhil said that Pakistan has been peddling lies for decades, and the government and ISI also do the same thing.

"India has been speaking on the same issues that they've been doing for the last 77 years. Pakistan has been peddling the same lies that they've been peddling out of these troll farms online, out of their paid media spokespeople who are speaking. Even out of their own ISI, their leadership, as well as their Minister of Foreign Affairs, they're peddling lies," he said.

She said that Pakistan makes the US a scapegoat and harbours terrorists and threatens the world.

"They're deflecting, blaming the United States for supporting the terrorists and making them, forcing them to harbour terrorists within their borders, or they're blatantly threatening the world with nuclear annihilation. It's completely ridiculous, and I think the world is understanding very clearly who India is and how that's an economic power that's helping uplift the world and who Pakistan is," she said.

She added that Pakistan afflicts even its own people with terrorism.

"Pakistan is now known for terrorism, and they're inflicting terrorism amongst their own people as we speak," she said.

On Wednesday, Baloch representative Mir Yar Baloch declared independence from Pakistan, citing decades of violence, enforced disappearances, and human rights violations in the region.

https://x.com/miryar_baloch/status/1922560527416295896

In a post on X, he said the people of Balochistan have given their "national verdict" and that the world must no longer stay silent."Tum Maroge Hum Neklengy, Hum Nasal Bachany Nekly Hain, Aao Hamara Sath Do. Baloch people across Pakistan Occupied Balochistan are up on streets and this is their national verdict that Balochistan Is Not Pakistan and world can't be a silent spectator any more," he said.

