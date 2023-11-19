‘Where is SRK’: Kajol draws flak for her Men's Day post

Mumbai, Nov 19 On the International Men’s Day, Bollywood actress Kajol shared a heartwarming post for all the men in her life, but received criticism from the netizens for not mentioning about her best friend Shah Rukh Khan.

Kajol and SRK, who have shared the screen space in several iconic movies like 'DDLJ', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'My Name is Khan' among others, are best friends in real life.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol dropped a series of unseen pictures featuring her husband and actor Ajay Devgn, son Yug, nephews Aaman and Danish Devgn, actor and uncle of Kajol- Deb Mukherjee, filmmaker Karan Johar, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and makeup artist Mickey Contractor.

The first click shows power couple Kajol and Ajay, and it seems from a photoshoot.

Kajol captioned the post as: “To all the men who give Men a good name... And wishing all the luck to our men in blue.”

However, fans took to the comment section and wrote: “where is Shah Rukh Khan”, “SRK is not there”.

“Where is Shah Rukh Khan? Isn’t he your best friend since 30 years ago?”

Kajol also extended wishes to the Indian team for the World Cup final match in her post.

Meanwhile, Kajol next has ‘Sarzameen’ and ‘Do Patti’ in her kitty.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor