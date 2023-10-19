White House hosts Quad Investor Network for inaugural Quad Investment and Technology Dialogue

Washington, DC [US], October 19 : The Quad Investor Network (QUIN), launched to foster co-investment in critical and emerging technologies across the Quad countries was held in the US, said a press statement from the White House.

In the meeting held on October 16, the Director of the National Economic Council Lael Brainard, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and other senior administration officials addressed the group of over 40 business executives from Quad countries and discussed strategies to help make private capital available for increased, high-standard, cross-border investment between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States.

According to the official statement, the event also included senior representatives from the Embassies of Australia, India, and Japan and the public and private sector leaders who discussed investment opportunities in critical resources and emerging technologies to promote greater prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific Region.

QUIN was launched in May of this year at the Quad Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima and serves as a network of investors and executives across Quad countries that seeks to foster co-investment in critical and emerging technologies, as per the White House.

Earlier, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad comprising India, United States, Japan and Australia on Wednesday launched a public campaign 'Quad Cyber Challenge' to improve cyber security across their nations.

The Quad has invited Internet users across the Indo-Pacific and beyond to become part of the challenge and practice "safe and responsible cyber habits," the National Security Council Secretariat said in the press release.

The 'Quad Cyber Challenge' shows the continuous efforts of Quad nations to bolster cyber security awareness and action and to foster a more secure and resilient cyber ecosystem to benefit economies and users.

In an official release, the National Security Council Secretariat said, "The Internet-users are being invited across the Indo-Pacific and beyond to join the Challenge and pledge to practice safe and responsible cyber habits."

It further added, "The Challenge reflects the continuing Quad efforts to strengthen individuals' and communities' cyber security awareness and action, as well as to foster a more secure and resilient cyber ecosystem to benefit economies and users everywhere."

The National Security Council Secretariat noted, "Internet-users worldwide are targets of cybercrime and other malicious cyber threats that can cost trillions of dollars each year and compromise sensitive, personal data."

