White House warns Iran, cites military action

Washington, Jan 7 The Trump administration on Wednesday warned Iran against defying U.S. demands, saying the President had already shown a willingness to use military force after diplomacy failed.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump first sought negotiations with Tehran over its nuclear program but moved decisively when talks went nowhere.

“He tried to try to have a serious interest in a deal with the Iranian regime with respect to their nuclear capabilities,” Leavitt said. “They were not interested.”

She said that refusal led directly to U.S. military action.

“And so Operation Midnight Hammer happened, which was another remarkable military success under the leadership of this commander in chief,” she said.

Leavitt described the episode as an example of Trump’s approach to foreign policy, where diplomacy is attempted first, but force remains an option.

“The President keeps his options open,” she said. “But diplomacy is always the first.”

The remarks came as Leavitt fielded questions about rising tensions involving sanctions enforcement and U.S. actions against illicit oil shipments tied to adversarial governments.

Asked whether tanker seizures and sanctions enforcement risked broader conflict, Leavitt said the administration would continue to act in line with U.S. interests.

“This administration is going to fully enforce the sanctions policy of the United States,” she said.

She added that the U.S. was not afraid to implement its policies when challenged.

“He’s not afraid to implement it,” Leavitt said of the president.

Leavitt rejected suggestions that enforcement actions could damage relations with major powers, saying Trump maintained open communication with global leaders.

“The President has very open, honest and good relationships with both President Putin of Russia and also President Xi of China,” she said, noting that he had spoken with them “numerous times” since returning to office.

On Iran, Leavitt said Trump’s message was consistent with his broader strategy of deterrence.

“All options are always on the table for President Trump as he examines what’s in the best interest of the United States,” she said.

She said the administration believed that strength reduced the likelihood of prolonged conflict and increased leverage at the negotiating table.

The White House has repeatedly framed Trump’s foreign policy as “peace through strength,” arguing that credible military power discourages adversaries from escalation.

--IANS

lkj/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor