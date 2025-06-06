WHO DG holds talks with PM's Secy on partnership at Global Traditional Medicine Centre

Geneva [Switzerland] June 6 : Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday (local time) held talks with PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister where they discussed their partnership on the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre, outposted in Jamnagar.

Ghebreyesus thanked Mishra for India's leadership on the Pandemic Accord adoption, and support of increased assessed contributions to WHO's work to advance health for all.

"Had good meeting with P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to PMO India, on the many areas of close collaboration between WHO and India. We discussed our partnership on the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre, outposted in Jamnagar, which will help the world benefit from the potential of traditional medicine and complement modern approaches to health. I thanked Dr Mishra for India's leadership on the Pandemic Accord adoption, and support of increased assessed contributions to WHO's work to advance Health for All. I also commended India for its investment in health care infrastructure, the "Ayushman Bharat" scheme to expand universal health coverage, and in digital health."

https://x.com/DrTedros/status/1930883633247572179

Mishra also held talks with Hara Hiroaki, Vice-Minister for Policy Coordination of Japan, on margins of Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction 2025.

In a post on X, the Indian Permanent Mission at Geneva stated, "Fruitful discussions between Principal Secretary to PM Dr. P.K Mishra and Mr. Hara Hiroaki, Vice-Minister for Policy Coordination of Japan, on margins of GPDRR 2025. Explored enhanced India-Japan collaboration on disaster resilience and exchanging expertise in risk reduction strategies."

https://x.com/IndiaUNGeneva/status/1930667850710106361

Mishra also held talks on disaster preparedness with Major General Ariunbuyan Gombojav, Chief of National Emergency Management Agency of Mongolia, on the sidelines of GPDRR 2025.

"Principal Secretary to PM Dr. P.K Mishra meets with Major General Ariunbuyan Gombojav, Chief of National Emergency Management Agency of Mongolia, on the sidelines of GPDRR 2025. Valuable exchange on disaster preparedness strategies and exploring opportunities for India-Mongolia cooperation in DRR."

https://x.com/IndiaUNGeneva/status/1930650400392196304

Mishra also held talks with Head of UNDRR Kamal Kishore on strengthening India's disaster risk reduction partnerships and advancing global resilience frameworks.

https://x.com/IndiaUNGeneva/status/1930648615887769691

https://x.com/IndiaUNGeneva/status/1930641738747564526

Meanwhile, BIMSTEC countries convened at the High-Level UNDRR-BIMSTEC event on the margins of GPDRR 2025 in Geneva. India's head of delegation to GPDRR, Principal Secretary to PM PK Mishra, highlighted the role of the BIMSTEC Centre for Disaster Management, as announced by PM Narendra Modi at the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, to accelerate the region's implementation of the Sendai Framework.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor