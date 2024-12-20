Who is Nick Fuentes? Far-Right Influencer Alleges Assassination Attempt at Illinois Home; Suspect Killed by Police (Watch Video)

Nick Fuentes, a far-right streamer and political influencer, said that an assassination of him was attempted at his residence in Berwyn, Illinois, on Wednesday night, December 18. The police killing of the alleged gunman has raised several questions about Fuentes' controversial influence and online presence.

Berwyn police near Fuentes' home at around 11.40 pm (local Illinois time) identified the suspect name, John R. Lyons of Westchester, who fled into a nearby house, killed two dogs, and then made his way onto Fuentes' block. Police officers confronted 24-year-old Lyons, who allegedly shot at them after ignoring surrender command from the police. In response, police returned fire, fatally wounding Lyons.

The killer parked his car in front of my house and approached my door with his pistol drawn and what appears to be a crossbow. I was livestreaming at the time.



He rings the door bell, tries the doorknob and yells “yo Nick!” pic.twitter.com/5y1LF3Dv56 — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) December 19, 2024

Fuentes took to his social media handle to share CCTV footage of the scene from his door camera. In a shared vide, it can be seen a man, wearing a helmet and carrying a pistol and a crossbow, approaching Fuentes' home. In his post on X, Fuentes described the terrifying moment:

"The killer parked his car in front of my house and approached my door with his pistol drawn and what appears to be a crossbow. I was live-streaming at the time. He rings the doorbell, tries the doorknob and yells, ‘Yo Nick!’"