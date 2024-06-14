Why Was PM Narendra Modi Not Part of the G7 Summit 2024 Official Photo?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Italy's Apulia late Thursday (June 14) night to attend a mega event where India was invited as an outreach country. PM Modi touched down at Brindisi Airport in Apulia and was received by India's Ambassador to Italy, Vani Rao, and other officials. This marks PM Modi's first trip abroad after assuming office for the third consecutive term.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni received global leaders, including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among others, for the 50th Summit of the Group of Seven (G7), scheduled for June 13 and 14.

However, PM Narendra Modi's absence from the official G7 Summit photo has garnered attention and raised questions. Here's why PM Modi was not part of the G7 Summit photo session:

Despite not being a G7 member, India has often been invited to participate in the summit as a guest. This inclusion reflects India's growing global influence and the importance of its perspectives on issues such as climate change, technology, and economic cooperation.

Why India is Not Part of the G7:

The G7, or Group of Seven, is an intergovernmental organisation consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It was established in the 1970s to facilitate economic cooperation among the world's largest advanced economies. India, while one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, is not a member of this group. This is the reason PM Narendra Modi was not seen in the photo where G7 leaders were posing.