RDJ, Robert Pattinson to join cast of Adam Mckay's 'Average Height, Average Build'

Washington [US]. May 1 : Director Adam Mckay's comedy-drama movie 'Average Height, Average Build' is going feature a galaxy of stars, as several A-listers have joined the cast of the film which follows a comic plot to tickle the global audience.

According to a report by Deadline, a US-based media house, the movie will feature 'Twilight' star Robert Pattinson and Marvel legend Robert Downey Jr in lead roles. The cast also features Delle Deadwyler, Forest Whitaker and Amy Adams.

The movie marks a refreshing departure from other projects that the filmmaker has been involved in. The film looks like a pretty ingenious marriage of a black comedy premise with the corruption that is rife in politics, according to Deadline.

Further, according to the report, the plot of the movie revolves around Pattinson, a serial killer who enlists a lobbyist (Adams) to change laws that will allow him to get away with murder more easily.

Downey's role is of a retired cop who won't let murderers love without fear, and the killer tries to prevent him from dogging his trial now that he's hung up his gun. The serial killer turns himself into a cause celebre, a Mr. Smith Goes to Washington figure shielding his true motives, reported Deadline.

The movie also marks another collaboration between Adam and the streaming platform Netflix. Adam's 'Don't Look Up' starring Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most popular movies on the streaming site, which bagged multiple awards.

The release date of the film is yet to be revealed.

