Will appear before Islamabad High Court despite "pain and swelling" in leg: PTI chief Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 4 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said he would appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) despite "pain and swelling" in his leg because he "respects the court", Pakistan-based The News International newspaper reported.

Khan was in a brief video, seen sitting in a wheelchair to be moved to the car before leaving for Islamabad. He said: "[We] respect the courts, so will appear [before the court] despite pain and swelling in the leg."

The PTI chief further added that he was not like "those who create propaganda against the judges" if they don't get a favourable decision.

Khan in a statement claimed that he had informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) that a bid was made to assassinate him.

"Once in Wazirabad and the second time in the Judicial Complex on March 18," he added.

Khan is set to appear before a two-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, which had warned the former prime minister, of bail revocation over his continuous absence from court, on the previous hearing, The News International reported.

Ahead of the PTI chief's visit to the federal capital to secure interim bail in nine different cases, security around the court was tightened and a heavy contingent of police was deployed. Barbed wires and containers are also being placed to ensure law and order in the area.

The police also banned the entry of unrelated persons into the IHC.

To ensure Khan's safety, the district administration made strict security arrangements, while the lawyers and journalists will be allowed to enter courtroom no 1 through a special pass, according to The News International.

Only 15 lawyers will be allowed to accompany Khan inside the court and 10 lawyers from the attorney general and advocate general's office will be allowed to attend the hearing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor