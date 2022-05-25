Will arrested woman in Karachi University attack get same justice as Mazari: Pak Senator

Pakistan's National Party Senator Tahir Bizenjo asked the federal government whether the Baloch woman, who was arrested on suspicion after the Karachi University terror attack, will get the same justice as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari received, Pakistan vernacular media reported.

Bizenjo further said that in the past, many Baloch women were arrested and were kept in the camp without any facilities. He asked the governmnet, "What message is being given to the masses?"

Earlier, on May 16, hundreds of people blocked a highway to protest against the Counter-Terrorism Department here for arresting two women allegedly for a planned attack on Chinese nationals.

Pakistan police arrested two women while accusing one of them of being a would-be suicide bomber who planned to blow herself up near a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals along the CPEC highway, the Express Tribune reported citing a police statement.

This comes two weeks after three Chinese nationals, among the four persons, were killed in a car explosion, carried out by a female suicide bomber Shari Baloch, inside the premises of the University of Pakistan in Karachi.

The report further said that the alleged militant was arrested in the southwestern Balochistan province that borders Afghanistan and Iran adding that the accused belongs to the separatist Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which has started using women militants as suicide bombers.

"The woman wanted to target a convoy of Chinese nationals and the attack was planned along a route of CPEC" police said, as quoted by the Express Tribune.Police recovered explosives and detonators from the woman and investigated her, revealing her plans to target Chinese nationals.

( With inputs from ANI )

