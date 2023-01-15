Will go as per legal advice, says Lalit Modi's mother on dispute with son

New Delhi, Jan 15 Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi's mother Bina Modi, with whom he is involved in a family property dispute, refused to comment on his decision to name his son Ruchir as his successor in the K.K. Modi family trust from his side.

Contacted by , Bina Modi declined to comment on the development, but said that she will go as per the advice of her legal counsel.

Earlier on Sunday, Lalit Modi announced that his son Ruchir Modi would be his successor beneficiary from his family's side in the K.K. Modi Family Trust with immediate effect.

In a social media post, Lalit Modi, who has been involved in a legal tussle against his mother and sister Charu over a property dispute in the family, also announced his son as the head of his branch of the family.

"The present litigation with my mother and sister is tedious, strenuous and has gone on for long, and even though there have been several rounds of discussions for settlement, there is no end in sight. It has caused and continues to cause me immense distress... I have discussed this with my daughter and she and I are of the opinion that I should hand over the control of affairs of the LKM (Lalit Kumar Modi) family and its beneficial interest in the Trust to my son Ruchir Modi," Lalit Modi said in a letter addressed to his mother and siblings.

In August 2022, the Supreme Court had appointed former apex court judge Justice R.V. Raveendran as a mediator to settle the family property dispute.

The apex court had observed that counsel appearing for both sides agreed that they would go without any pre-condition and with an open mind to settle the dispute in mediation.

The decision was taken by a bench headed by the then Chief Justice N.V. Ramana.

Bina Modi confirmed to that the mediation process was on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor