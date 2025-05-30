"Will not let political interest come before nation's interest," Abhishek Banerjee interacts with Indian diaspora in Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], May 30 : Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is part of the all-party delegation currently in Indonesia, highlighted on Friday the importance of putting national interest above political interest. He said that while he might have his differences with the Bharatiya Janata Party, he will keep working towards what is best for the nation.

"We have all been doing our bit...I might have differences with the ruling party, but I will not let my political interest come before my nation's interest. I will keep working towards what is in the best interest of my nation," he told the Indian diaspora in Jakarta.

Confirming that while he still will fight the BJP "tooth and nail" he will not do anything against the country.

"I am going to fight the ruling party tooth and nail, and I will not budge an inch from this fight, but I will not do anything that is against my country's interest....make no mistake," he said.

Banerjee also appealed to the Indian diaspora to go to Jammu and Kashmir, and also spend some time for the betterment of the Indian economy.

"Next time when you go to India, I want you to make a promise...my humble appeal before all of you. Next time, if you are planning to visit India for 7 days, make it 10 days...another 3 days, I want you to dedicate specially ...I want you and your family to go to Kashmir and spend 3 days for the betterment of the Indian economy," he said.

Multiple other delegation members also interacted with the diaspora.

BJP MP, Hemang Joshi, hit out at Pakistan for "going to the IMF every 3 months for funds," claiming that the country does not use the money for their infrastructure or education development, but instead increases its defence budget.

"Our enemy country, who is our neighbour (Pakistan). They keep going to IMF every 3-4 months asking for funds. They don't ask for money for education, infrastructure development, or to reduce hunger...even now when IMF sanctioned them loan. Pakistan did not increase their budget for the health or education sector. They have increased their defence budget by 18 pc," the BJP MP said.

Another BJP MP, Brijlal, highlighted the misinformation which Pakistan spreads, saying that while the country claimed that they hit Adampur air base, PM Modi debunked that claim by visiting the base.

"None of our air bases were affected in this war. Shehbaz Sharif said that Adampur Air base and S-400 were destroyed, our PM landed at Adampur and stood with the S-400 in the background. They claimed that Srinagar and Bhuj air bases were destroyed. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh landed at Srinagar, and PM Modi addressed the jawans from Bhuj. Pakistan only peddled false narratives," Brijlal said.

Challenging the Pakistani PM Shehbaz to visit his own bases, he added, "Can the Pakistan PM go to the Noor Khan Air Base?... As far as Pakistan's friendly nations are concerned, in this clash with Pakistan, it is not only Pakistan that lost, the ones who manufacture JF-17 (jets) and drones for them also lost."

Earlier, the delegation led by Sanjay Kumar Jha held interactions with the Executive Board of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), prominent media houses, business and community leaders from the Indian Diaspora in Indonesia, and met with Members of Parliament from Golkar and NasDem Party, as per the Embassy of India in Jakarta.

