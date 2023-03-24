Will request Blinken to set up US Consulate in Bengaluru: S Jaishankar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 24 : Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said that he would ask United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken to set up a US consulate in Bengaluru soon.

Jaishankar made the above remarks while addressing a Yuva Samvada orgsed by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya at the RV Dental College, JP Nagar on Friday

When asked by Surya why Bengaluru does not have a US Consulate even though it contributes 40 per cent of the country's IT revenue, Jaishankar said, "If I were a resident of Bengaluru, this makes perfect sense. Even for a decision-maker in America, it makes perfect sense. Why it has not happened so far - it is for my American counterpart to take a call. But I do think it is a compelling ask."

"It's honestly a no-brainer. Since you have put it so strongly and repeatedly, I assure you that the next time I meet Anthony Blinken, I will hammer home that message with at least as much force as you have done."

Surya had requested Jaishankar for a US consulate in November 2019 and had also placed a request with the Ambassador of the US to India, Dr Kenneth Juster, in March 2020. The assurance received at the Yuva Samvada on Friday will go a long way in setting up the US Consulate in the city, a long-standing demand of Bengalureans.

At the Yuva Samvada, Jaishankar spoke on a variety of topics, including the significance of hosting the G20 Summit this year, the relationship with Russia and China, the priorities of the Quad and India's humtarian efforts in Syria, Turkey and Afghstan. The Yuva Samvada is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's outreach programme for the youth, especially first-time voters ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Legislative Assembly Elections.

During the event, Surya also spoke about the contribution of Bengaluru to the country. "India is the world's fastest-growing large economy and is touching new milestones every day. Our state Karnataka is leading that growth in India.

"In the last 4 years, the state that has attracted the highest FDI in Karnataka. Karnataka also houses the world's fastest-growing city, which is projected to grow as the fastest-growing city for the next 15 years too - Namma Bengaluru.

"The state that ranks top on the National Innovation index is Karnataka. It's also here that 400 out of the Fortune 500 compes operate. Additionally, 65% of India's aerospace and defence manufacturing happens in Bengaluru. It is a matter of pride that the city with the largest metro connectivity in the South is Bengaluru.

"In the entire country, Bengaluru is also the city with the largest per capita income and 50% of the country's unicorns were started and are operating in the state. This is the kind of fast-paced growth track which Karnataka is on, under the double engine governments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai."

