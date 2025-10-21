"Wish a peaceful and joyful Diwali to all who celebrate," US Secy of State Marco Rubio extends wishes on Diwali

Washington DC [US], October 21 : US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday, extended warm wishes on the occasion of Diwali on the behalf of the Department of State.

In his message on Diwali, Rubio said, "On behalf of the Department of State, I send warm wishes to the many communities in the U.S. and around the world who are celebrating the Diwali festival of lights."

He further added, "During this time, observants light diyas, or lamps, representing the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. I wish a peaceful and joyful Diwali to all who celebrate."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump also extended wishes on the occasion of Diwali.

"Today, I send my best wishes to every American celebrating Diwalithe "Festival of Lights," Trump said in a statement. "For many Americans, Diwali is a timeless reminder of light's victory over darkness. It is also a time to bring families and friends together to celebrate community, draw strength from hope, and embrace a lasting spirit of renewal. As millions of citizens light diyas and lanterns, we rejoice in the eternal truth that good will always triumph over evil. To every American celebrating Diwali, may this observance bring abiding serenity, prosperity, hope, and peace," he said.

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations.

People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters.

